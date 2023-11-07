Graham (NYSE:GHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graham had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Graham updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Graham Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE GHM opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. Graham has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $174.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32.

Get Graham alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Graham by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GHM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Graham

About Graham

(Get Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.