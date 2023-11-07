InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Announces Earnings Results

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 349.99% and a negative return on equity of 75.20%. The company had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

InspireMD Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NSPR opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a market cap of $70.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,860,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 8.78% of InspireMD as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of InspireMD from $4.75 to $5.20 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of InspireMD from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

