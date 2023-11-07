SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIBN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Shares of SIBN opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $715.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.99. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 10.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $26,310.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,461.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $26,310.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,461.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $423,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,777.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,556 shares of company stock worth $2,498,939 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 173.2% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,552,000 after acquiring an additional 576,942 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the second quarter worth $15,254,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 900,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 547,141 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 50.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after buying an additional 364,391 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at $4,849,000.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

