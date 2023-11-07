Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at HC Wainwright

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 268.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZNTL. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $882.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $106,899.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 387,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $106,899.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 387,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,110 shares of company stock valued at $439,395. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

