Morgan Stanley Boosts Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target to $13.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PK. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

NYSE:PK opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $179,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,777 shares in the company, valued at $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 104,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

