Morgan Stanley Cuts Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target to $14.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.27% from the company’s current price.

WBD has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.84.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBD. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 25.0% in the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

