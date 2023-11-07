Salem Media Group (SALM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Salem Media Group to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.32 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. On average, analysts expect Salem Media Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salem Media Group by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Salem Media Group by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 16,481 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

