Morgan Stanley Increases Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target to $11.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

