Morgan Stanley Raises TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $54.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The company has a current ratio of 20.70, a quick ratio of 19.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -99.98 and a beta of 1.63.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $271,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,739.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $511,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,122,577.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $271,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,739.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,208 shares of company stock worth $963,186 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,943,000 after acquiring an additional 54,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,650,000 after buying an additional 208,377 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 36.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,294,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,706,000 after acquiring an additional 346,727 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,603,000 after purchasing an additional 90,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,143,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,608,000 after buying an additional 843,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

