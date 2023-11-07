Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. On average, analysts expect Spero Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.87. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

In other news, insider Kamal Hamed sold 39,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $50,159.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 576,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,105.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 54,553 shares of company stock worth $69,298 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,373,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

