Omeros (OMER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect Omeros to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Omeros Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Omeros has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OMER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omeros in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
