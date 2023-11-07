SemiLEDs (LEDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 10th.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SemiLEDs in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

