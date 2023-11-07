Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 11.8 %

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIMS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 45,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $327,098.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 45,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $327,098.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 10,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $66,860.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,667.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,413 shares of company stock valued at $785,827. 31.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 462.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

