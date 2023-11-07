Shattuck Labs (STTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Shattuck Labs to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a negative net margin of 10,723.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. On average, analysts expect Shattuck Labs to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. Shattuck Labs has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $87.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STTK. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STTK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Shattuck Labs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

