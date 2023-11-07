TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.26 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. TreeHouse Foods updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 10.3 %

THS opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average is $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 0.47.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Transactions at TreeHouse Foods

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc acquired 87,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $3,910,671.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,883,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,258,639.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.