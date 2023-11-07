Medifast (NYSE:MED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.10, Briefing.com reports. Medifast had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The firm had revenue of $235.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Medifast updated its FY23 guidance to $8.65-$9.55 EPS.

Medifast Stock Performance

NYSE MED opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average of $84.91. The stock has a market cap of $756.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.27. Medifast has a 52-week low of $67.40 and a 52-week high of $131.42.

Medifast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MED. Stephens began coverage on shares of Medifast in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th.

Insider Transactions at Medifast

In related news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $414,632.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,968.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,403,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $414,632.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,152 shares in the company, valued at $158,968.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MED. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

