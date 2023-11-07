Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 13th.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $34.74 million during the quarter.

JRSH opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $39.61 million, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

