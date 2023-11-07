Terra Classic (LUNC) Trading 4.1% Higher This Week

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $384.10 million and $28.60 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001345 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001052 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001775 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,831,071,689,045 coins and its circulating supply is 5,797,163,270,994 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

