CannabisCoin (CANN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.84

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $295,205.99 and $6.84 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,757.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00208929 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.76 or 0.00695557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011393 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.97 or 0.00474635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00051686 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00139614 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

