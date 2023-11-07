SOLVE 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $365,119.55 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One SOLVE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. SOLVE has a market cap of $11.37 million and $365,119.55 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SOLVE has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

