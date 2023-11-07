Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Virios Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VIRI opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.15. Virios Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.

In related news, CEO Gregory Scott Duncan purchased 25,000 shares of Virios Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,461 shares in the company, valued at $71,826.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Virios Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Virios Therapeutics by 343.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 161,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 125,311 shares during the last quarter. 10.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

