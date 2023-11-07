Compass (NYSE:COMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 90.76% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Compass updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Compass Price Performance

Shares of COMP stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Compass has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22.

Get Compass alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass

In other Compass news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $88,574.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 732,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Compass news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 40,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $147,328.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 806,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,273.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $88,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 732,802 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,164 shares of company stock valued at $528,937. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Compass from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett cut Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COMP

About Compass

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.