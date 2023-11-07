Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect Aptevo Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of APVO stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

