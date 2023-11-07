Appili Therapeutics (APLIF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Appili Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Appili Therapeutics Price Performance

OTCMKTS APLIF opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Appili Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

