Atreca (BCEL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Atreca to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atreca Stock Down 4.1 %

Atreca stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atreca

Institutional Trading of Atreca

In other Atreca news, major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 274,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $109,895.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 61,550 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atreca in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atreca by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCEL. Brookline Capital Management lowered Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush downgraded Atreca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atreca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

About Atreca

(Get Free Report)

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

