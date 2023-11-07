Athira Pharma (ATHA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Athira Pharma to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Athira Pharma Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ ATHA opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.79. Athira Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Athira Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athira Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHA. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Athira Pharma by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $647,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $658,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after buying an additional 32,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

