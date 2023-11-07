Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.37% and a negative net margin of 2,709.33%. The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 203.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $31.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 1,201,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,201,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,000,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 1,201,440 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $33,400,032.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares in the company, valued at $89,000,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $85,084.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $189,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.