StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.54 million. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.89. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on StepStone Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.

In other news, major shareholder James Lim sold 18,466 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $575,215.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,834,055 shares in the company, valued at $212,880,813.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason P. Ment sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $111,645.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,725.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 18,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $575,215.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,834,055 shares in the company, valued at $212,880,813.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,419 shares of company stock worth $4,274,996 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in StepStone Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

