Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.03 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. Vimeo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $639.07 million, a P/E ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. Vimeo has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $5.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vimeo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,388,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vimeo by 100.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,082,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vimeo by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,580,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,298 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vimeo by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vimeo by 450.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,572,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

