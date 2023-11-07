Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cabot updated its FY24 guidance to $6.30-6.80 EPS.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. Cabot has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 237.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 422,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,701,000 after purchasing an additional 374,834 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 272.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cabot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

