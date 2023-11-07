Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $281.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Albany International Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AIN opened at $87.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.43. Albany International has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $115.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Albany International’s payout ratio is 38.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIN shares. TheStreet downgraded Albany International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $390,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,743.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albany International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

Featured Stories

