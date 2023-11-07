Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 15.4 %

NASDAQ:FENC opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $211.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FENC. Sonic GP LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,111,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1,507.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after buying an additional 778,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 909.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 177,370 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

