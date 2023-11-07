American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03, RTT News reports. American States Water had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

American States Water Stock Down 0.7 %

AWR opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $100.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.43.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $84,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,448 shares in the company, valued at $292,424.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American States Water

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in American States Water by 5.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

