Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,394,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,142,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 123.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,840,000 after buying an additional 5,396,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 60.7% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,081,000 after buying an additional 4,260,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 236.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Barclays decreased their price target on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

