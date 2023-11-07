TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. reduced its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $2,505,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,425,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,039 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,346 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,677,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,159,000 after purchasing an additional 926,912 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,494,000 after purchasing an additional 812,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TransAlta in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,538,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.20 million. TransAlta had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0398 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TransAlta in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on TransAlta in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

