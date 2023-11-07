Palisade Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 23,488 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 59,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 231,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 59,416 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 11,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 835,717 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $23,810,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.78%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

