RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $716,880,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,440,000 after acquiring an additional 704,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after acquiring an additional 200,042 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after acquiring an additional 823,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,745,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average is $58.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.