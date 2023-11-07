RB Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 0.8% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $1,116,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 73.9% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KO opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $246.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,666 shares of company stock valued at $12,738,421. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

