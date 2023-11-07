RB Capital Management LLC Has $663,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after buying an additional 4,800,671 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,727,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,339,000 after buying an additional 2,789,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,260,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after buying an additional 874,617 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $86.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -830.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWK. Zelman & Associates upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

