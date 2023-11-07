RB Capital Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,591,000 after purchasing an additional 934,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,773,000 after acquiring an additional 64,029 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,602,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,315,000 after buying an additional 76,669 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $547,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.41.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

HCA opened at $231.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The stock has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.54 and a 1-year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

