RB Capital Management LLC Buys 111 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $399.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $343.36 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $319.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $398.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.38.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

