Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Position Lifted by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,768. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $102.47 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.48.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Generac from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.09.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

