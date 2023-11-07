CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Issues Earnings Results

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.24) earnings per share.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.57. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.65.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 752,132 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

