Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.45% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,692,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,876,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,461,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,334,000 after purchasing an additional 324,359 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 67.4% in the second quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 202,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 81,428 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of UCON opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

