Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 73,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1788 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

