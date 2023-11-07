Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $9.21 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,476 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $9,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BN. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $799,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $37,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $1,548,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $1,483,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BN opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.93 and a beta of 1.44. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.33%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 322.26%.

BN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on Brookfield from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

