Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $138,000.

Shares of DFCF opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.33.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

