Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,585 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of Ares Capital worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ares Capital by 6.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,732,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,507,000 after acquiring an additional 429,607 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,818,000 after acquiring an additional 271,811 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ares Capital by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after acquiring an additional 224,553 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,952,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $20.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

