Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 127.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,423 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $93.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.52. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15.

