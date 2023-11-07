Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $10.10 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,905 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 430,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 66,626 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

